Sides and Salads for your Summer Shindig Video

You'll likely take in the smell of all things brats and burgers this weekend, but Food Blogger Candace Wylie says don't put the "sides" on the back burner!

In our kitchen today, Candace shares recipes for all the "yumminess" below:

Sides and Salads for your Summer Shindig Watermelon and Feta Salad

https://foodlovetog.com/2016/07/fresh-watermelon-salad/

Sweet Peach and Corn Salad

https://foodlovetog.com/2017/05/peach-corn-salad-honey-lime-vinaigrette/

Fruit Kabobs

https://foodlovetog.com/2016/03/maddie-turns-2-indianapolis-food-blogger/

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

https://tastesbetterfromscratch.com/baked-potato-salad/

For more yummy recipes, visit www.foodlovetog.com.

