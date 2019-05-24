Sides and Salads for your Summer Shindig
You'll likely take in the smell of all things brats and burgers this weekend, but Food Blogger Candace Wylie says don't put the "sides" on the back burner!
In our kitchen today, Candace shares recipes for all the "yumminess" below:
Watermelon and Feta Salad
https://foodlovetog.com/2016/07/fresh-watermelon-salad/
Sweet Peach and Corn Salad
https://foodlovetog.com/2017/05/peach-corn-salad-honey-lime-vinaigrette/
Fruit Kabobs
https://foodlovetog.com/2016/03/maddie-turns-2-indianapolis-food-blogger/
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
https://tastesbetterfromscratch.com/baked-potato-salad/
For more yummy recipes, visit www.foodlovetog.com.