Sky Zone Fishers Offers Birthday Specials

Celebrate their “15 years as a company,” with Sky Zone Fishers!
Nicole Madsen, Marketing Coordinator, Sky Zone Fishers, shares the fun that’s just waiting to be had:
Sky Zone’s Birthday Week
- All jumpers get an extra free 30-minute jump with access to all attractions
- Through Friday, September 13th
$5 Glow Night
- Friday, September 13th and Saturday, September 14th only at Sky Zone Fishers
- $5 tickets- 2 hours of jumping with access to all attractions, games, contests, a live DJ, glow t-shirt.
- NO that’s not a mistake!
Birthday Party Discount
- When you book a birthday party from Monday, September 9th-Sunday, September 15th you get 3 FREE months of jumping (VALID AT ALL INDIANAPOLIS LOCATIONS)
- 7 different birthday party packages that are all customizable to fit your needs
- All birthday parties have access to all attractions
To learn more, visit www.skyzone.com/fishers.