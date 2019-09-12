Sky Zone Fishers Offers Birthday Specials

Celebrate their “15 years as a company,” with Sky Zone Fishers!

Nicole Madsen, Marketing Coordinator, Sky Zone Fishers, shares the fun that’s just waiting to be had:

Sky Zone’s Birthday Week  

  • All jumpers get an extra free 30-minute jump with access to all attractions
  • Through Friday, September 13th

$5 Glow Night   

  • Friday, September 13th and Saturday, September 14th only at Sky Zone Fishers
  • $5 tickets- 2 hours of jumping with access to all attractions, games, contests, a live DJ, glow t-shirt. 
  • NO that’s not a mistake!   

Birthday Party Discount   

  • When you book a birthday party from Monday, September 9th-Sunday, September 15th you get 3 FREE months of jumping (VALID AT ALL INDIANAPOLIS LOCATIONS)
  •  7 different birthday party packages that are all customizable to fit your needs
  • All birthday parties have access to all attractions

To learn more, visit www.skyzone.com/fishers.

