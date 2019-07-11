Sky Zone Fishers Offers Special Deal for Birthday Parties

As the summer gets ready to come to an end, Sky Zone wants to make sure everyone has a chance to get in a few last-minute jumps! And what better, than with some special promotions!

Tom Holsworth, Owner, Sky Zone Fishers, shares more about these limited time offers for membership and birthday parties.

Summer Birthday Parties:

• The next 100 birthday parties book will receive $50 off now through August 31st

• 7 different birthday party packages that are all customizable to fit your needs

• Family memberships include up to 120 minutes of jumping EVERY DAY!

• Unlimited access to Glow Night, Toddler Time and SkyFit!

• Special member only events happening every month

World Jump day:

• BOGO jumps on Friday, July 19th from 12pm-8pm

• Let’s see how many people we can get jumping

• #JoinTheJump

• Use code “JUMPDAY” at checkout

$15 Glow Night (this Friday ONLY, urgent call to action)

• Friday, July 12th from 9pm-11pm only at Sky Zone Fishers

• $15 tickets- 2 hours of jumping, games, contests, a live DJ, glow t-shirt.

Guest Appreciation Week

• July 22nd-July 26th from 12pm-8pm

• $10 one hour jumps

To learn more, visit www.skyzone.com/fishers.

