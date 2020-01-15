 
 

Slide into the sport of curling and meet an Olympic Gold Medalist

Slide into the sport of curling and meet an Olympic Gold Medalist

by: Amber Hankins
Did you know? Indianapolis has its own curling club? Yep!

And at the end of this month, you’ll get a chance to meet Olympic Gold Medalist Tyler George, get a photo, come out on the ice AND get a quick intro into curling. It’s all part of an event Jan. 31 at the Fuel Tank in Fishers.

Circle City Curling’s Jeff Heck tells us more.

Sessions to meet Tyler George are at 7:40, 8:15, 8:50 and 9:25. Tickets are $15. We have a limit of 40 people per half hour session. Tickets can only be purchased by going to https://circlecitycurling.eventbrite.com.

