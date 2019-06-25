Smart gadgets for summertime fun

Wanna improve your golf game? Fish like a “shark?” Perhaps all you need is the perfect gadget!

David Novak, Gadget Gram, shares gadgets for summertime fun.



Skytrak Indoor Golf Launch Monitor



$1,700; www.skytrakgolf.com

SkyTrak is a personal launch monitor that delivers instant and real-time 3D shot analysis and ball-flight data. SkyTrak uses photometric technology and sophisticated image processing to measure and display the ball’s flight path and distance. Take on your friends or beat your personal best with fun, skill-building games and challenges. Practice and play like a pro.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWa4pFyErjo

Kevo Convert Smart Lock



$150; www.kwikset.com

The Kevo Convert smart lock conversion kit that transforms your existing deadbolt into a smart lock. With the Kevo App, you can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry. Kevo Convert is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries. Kevo now works with Alexa voice commands (requires Kevo Plus hub, sold separately). You can lock/unlock (PIN required) and check lock status.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MnZXvViwBA

Swann Floodlight Security Cam



$180; www.swann.com

Enhance security for your property with this Swann floodlight security system. Sensor floodlights automatically turn on when triggered by motion to enhance visibility, while app alerts on a paired mobile device keep you notified of events. This Swann floodlight security system features Wi-Fi technology for wireless connectivity and a camera that captures Full HD videos for accurate 24-hour monitoring.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uJQzIEPLg8

Eco-Popper Digital Fishing Lure



$190; www.eco-net.com

Eco-Popper is the world’s first digital fishing popper. It comes equipped with a high-definition 720p, high sensitivity wide angle underwater camera, enabling real-time fish strike detection. It’s equipped with a series of additional sensors that capture many aspects related to fishing and the surrounding water environment. All captured videos and data can be shared with others on this fisherman social network.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBoVAKG8k6g

Rain Bird In-Ground Sprinkler



$40; www.rainbird.com

This professional grade pop-up sprinkler (model LG3HE) installs flush with the ground. It combines the convenience of quick hose attachment with the watering efficiency of a professional sprinkler. Full circle or part circle adjustable arc (20 – 360 degrees) with infinite pattern adjustments. Easy installation; no trenching required. Retracts out of sight when not in use, mow right over. Works with your garden hose.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CRQtWAB2dQ

