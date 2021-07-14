Indy Style

SmartRobotics comes to Victory Field to share how robotic tech can quickly get injured players back in the game

As the Indianapolis community returns to healthy activities with their friends and families, Stryker is eager to educate the public about joint health and innovative medical technologies like Mako SmartRobotics™. Joining us today was Dr. David Graybill, orthopedic surgeon, of Central Indiana Orthopedics to tell us how this innovative techonogly works and how they’re teaming up with the Indianapolis Indians.

On Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16, Indianapolis Indians fans can step right up to the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth at Victory Field to learn more about Stryker’s Mako SmartRobotics™ technology and participate in fun activities for the whole family.

At the games, fans will also have the opportunity to speak to an orthopedic surgeon and learn how Mako SmartRobotics™ can help get patients back in the game quicker.

The SmartRobotics™ Stadium will include fun, interactive activities for families – with the chance to win a prize! Stryker’s booth will feature important information about joint health and treatment options available.

Following the games, Stryker will be hosting a seminar at the stadium for individuals to learn more on Thursday, August 19th.

Additionally, for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma.

Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better.

The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

For more information visit, Makosmartrobotics.com and Facebook: @StrykerActive.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY STRYKER ORTHOPAEDIC.