Songlorious company writes custom songs: Listen to what they created for WISH-TV’s Randy Ollis

Want to wish your mom a happy birthday? Send a lullaby to your pregnant friend? Create a song for the first dance at your wedding?

A company called Songlorious can compose a one-of-a-kind song for you!

Preston butler, Songlorious songwriter, joined us today to share how their progress works.

For more information visit, songlorious.com.