Indy Style

Specialty dessert for the holidays

If this isn’t the dessert spread of your dreams, we don’t know what is.

Marsha Quarles and Michelle Avant, co-owners of Marsha’s Specialty Desserts & Tierney’s Catering never disappoint when it’s time to provide creative and delicious sweet treats.

Today, they also showed us how to make a Christmas wreath made out of cupcakes and frosting.

If you need a reason to stop by their shop, “Indy Style’s” Amber Hankins is having a book signing there tomorrow, December 11 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The address is 10834 E US Hwy 36, Avon, IN.



















For more information visit:

MarshasSpecialtyDesserts.com

Instagram.com/marshasdesserts

facebook.com/MarshasDesserts