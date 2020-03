Spilling the Tea with McKinzie

Disney Plus releases Frozen 2 MONTHS ahead of schedule – Netflix shuts down – Elton John pushes back his tour – and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

And that’s not all! Here’s WISH-TV Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth with the latest Hollywood news.

