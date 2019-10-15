Spooktacular stories to share at Harrison Presidential Site

It’s a SPOOKTACULAR story, Ghost Tales of the Civil War, and YOU are invited to come enjoy the creepy details!

Whitney Ball, Special Events & Marketing Manager, Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, tells us more about this full-length play, complete with candlelight and more.

Here’s more:

We all know that the Civil War lead to untold deaths and the memory of this horrible time still reverberates through the collective unconscious of Americans. Well, the dead are not satisfied with the state of the Union. Some have come as spirits, others as the walking dead, but come they have. They have focused their attention on the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in order to make a statement. What that statement is remains to be seen. Are you willing to brave this maelstrom of spiritual turmoil to help us understand why the undead and spirits of Blue and Gray are intent on occupying the Presidential Site at this time?

Guests will travel from room to room enjoying performances throughout the National Historic Landmark home of President Benjamin Harrison, including up and down two flights of narrow stairs (elevator assistance is available). Guests will view shorter vignettes standing and longer scenes seated. The performances are approximately 70 minutes long. We recommend this performance for children age 10 and up due to the darkness of the home, length of the performance, and subject matter.

Want a spooktacular event your friends and family will talk about in the afterlife? Purchase a Room Buyout and bring up to 15 of your best ghouls and gals for a private performance unlike any other! Contact the Special Events and Marketing Manager: (317) 631-1888 or events@bhpsite.org.

When: October 11, 12, 18, 19, 26 and 27 | The performances are approximately 70 minutes long; a new performance begins every half hour, with 6 shows each day, 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm and 2:00 pm until 4:30 pm on Sundays.

Where: Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, 1230 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Price: $14.95-$17.95

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghost-tales-of-the-civil-war-tickets-61949682167

Reservations are strongly encouraged as tickets will sell out.

To learn more, visit PresidentBenjaminHarrison.org.