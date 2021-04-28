Indy Style

Spring beauty & wellness products you need to know about

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Megan Thomas Head, Lifestyle influencer, joined us today with some great products to kick off your spring!  

Explorer Diaper Backpack

Made with quality Oxford fabric which is scratch-proof and water-resistant, the Original Diaper Backpack is durable and highly rated by parents.

Jergens Original Scent Moisturizer

​Original Scent Moisturizer Relieves dry skin with moisture-rich hydration to reveal deeply luminous, visibly softer skin. Restores skin‘s luminosity with a unique illuminating HYDRALUCENCE™ blend and nourishing hydrators. 

RapidRenew Skin Perfecting Polish

​RapidRenew is great for face, neck and décolleté for getting our skin prepared for Spring! It can be used 3-4 times a week

Lasso Compression Socks

Lasso Socks provide medically-backed ankle support and gradient compression to improve performance and recovery. They are recommended by top trainers, physical therapists, and orthopedists.  

For more information visit, BourbonBlondeBlog.com.

