Stewart & Stewart, Carmel Police Department hosting annual Teen Academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every summer, Stewart & Stewart sponsors the Teen Academy hosted by the Carmel Police Department. Local teens can join the police force to learn the basics of going through the police academy. Today Darron Stewart from Stewart & Stewart and Sarah Livingston, school resource officer and Carmel police officer, joined us on Indy Style to tell us more.

During Teen Academy, participants will train with police dogs, practice confrontations and stops, have firearms training and learn about the dangers of drunk driving.

The Stewart & Stewart sponsorship allows all teens to attend the program free of charge, and each attendee will be provided with t-shirts and water bottles, the chance to earn scholarships, and at the end of the program, all participating teens will get to enjoy an award ceremony complete with a catered dinner.

For more information on the program, click here. To sign up for Teen Academy, click here.

