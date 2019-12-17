Stocking Stuffer Gadgets

Still have some Christmas shopping left to do? Check out these fun gadget gifts with David Novak, The Gadget Guy.



Sprout Pencil

$14.95 (8 pack); www.sproutworld.com

Sprout Pencils are the perfect fun, eco-friendly gift for teachers, students, colleagues or friends. They’re 100% natural, biodegradable pencils that can be planted once you’re done using them. You can choose from pencils that sprout into vegetables, flowers, or herbs. The pencils have a capsule filled with seeds that dissolves once in contact with soil and water. The plants sprout within 1-4 weeks of being planted. Available on Amazon in a variety of sizes and colors.

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker

$29; www.jbl.com

The JBL GO 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker to take with you everywhere. Wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. Making a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, GO 2 gives music lovers the opportunity to bring their speaker poolside, or to the beach. GO 2 also offers crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone.

Nicholas Collection Pop Cap

$19; www.corkpops.com

Simple to use bottle opener for beer, soda or for any other bottle with a cap. Skip the struggles of finding a way to open your bottle and just keep this handy caps off bottle opener in your pocket. Built in magnet keeps the cap in place after removal – no dropping on the floor to step on later. Simply place the on the bottle, push down and pop it off.

Omron Total Power + Heat

$69; www.omronhealthcare.com

The OMRON Total Power + Heat TENS Unit is a powerful, drug-free innovative device that relieves chronic, acute and arthritic pain through the combination of soothing heat and TENS technology. Through alternating periods of TENS with Heat or TENS alone, it’s designed to reduce and relieve muscle and joint pain, stiffness and numbness in the lower back, arms, legs, shoulders and feet. Total Power + Heat has six preset body pain modes, three massage-like modes and 20 intensity levels that allow you to customize your pain relief experience.

Puro JuniorJams Kids Headphones

$49; www.purosound.com

Ordinary headphones let kids play music at any volume, including dangerous ones. Over time, higher volumes can damage their eardrums and can even lead to noise-induced hearing loss. Protect your kid’s hearing with JuniorJams, the headphones that limit harmful volumes over 85 dB. JuniorJams emit rich, crystal-clear sound thanks to the sound-optimizing Puro Balanced Response Curve that isolates 87% of ambient noise. Puro headphones feature wireless Bluetooth technology with a 30-foot range and the lithium-ion battery has a working life of 22 hours.

