Stop “renting” your eyesight and consider the LASIK procedure

Are you tired of fumbling for glasses or fussing with contacts? Ever thought about getting LASIK surgery?

We truly have the experts here in Indy with Dr. Francis Price and Price Vision Group.

Dr. Francis Price, Jr. is the first eye surgeon in Indiana to perform laser vision correction back in 1991. He’s lectured all over the world about advancements in LASIK technology & pt. outcomes, also helping write the guidelines on LASIK for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Price Vision Group is referred high difficulty surgery cases based on their extensive experience and expertise.

Price Vision Group is also a leader in CONTOURA Vision – kind of the “new” LASIK.

Dr. Price and his colleague Dr. Feng are also the first in the state to perform CONTOURA® Vision, and have performed more cases than anyone else in the state.

When it comes to our health, don’t we all want to go to the best and the most experienced? How about the ones who lead and teach others? Price Vision Group has world leaders in eye health right here in Indianapolis.

This is a perfect time of year to be considering LASIK with our Flex Spending Accounts closing out and our Health Savings Accounts.

Price Vision Group has FREE LASIK screening.

Visit, www.pricevisiongroup.com to learn more and make your appointment.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PRICE VISION GROUP.