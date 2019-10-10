Storytellers spin tales for Ghost Stories at Crown Hill Cemetery

Everyone loves a good ghost story – and Hoosier storytellers are ready to spin spine-tingling tales under a tent, turning up the fright factor as the night goes on!

It’s all part of “Ghost Stories at Crown Hill Cemetery,” where you’ll want to stake out a spot with blankets and lawn chairs before darkness falls.

Bob Sander, Storytelling Arts of Indiana, shares the spooky details:

Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents what has become a cherished, annual tradition and one of the most iconic events of the fall in Indianapolis. “Ghost Stories at Crown Hill Cemetery” on Saturday, October 12 is an event the whole family can experience in a stunning and sobering setting. Costumes are encouraged.

Food trucks will be on site. They can buy beer or wine (21+), but carry-in alcohol is prohibited.

WHAT: “Ghost Stories at Crown Hill Cemetery” told by Deborah Asante, Celestine Bloomfield, Lou Ann Homan, Christina Jones, David Matlack, Bob Sander and others.

Sponsored by Lewis Kappes

Headstone Sponsor: Celestine Bloomfield

WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2019

Gates open at 6:00 p.m., Stories begin at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Crown Hill Cemetery 3400 Boulevard Pl., Indianapolis. Parking is free. Please use entrance at 34th St. & Boulevard Pl. North gate will be closed.

TICKETS: Adults: (18+): $20 advance/$25 gate

Students (ages 10-17): $10 advance/$15 gate

Children (10 and under): FREE

Families (all living under one roof): $50 advance/$55 gate

Buy online at Storytellingarts.org or at the gate.

About Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Since 1988, Storytelling Arts of Indiana has introduced the art of storytelling by creating environments where Hoosiers can hear and share stories and by showcasing tellers who inspire diverse audiences. SAI provides programming year round, including public performances, As I Recall storytelling guilds, weekly storytelling at the bedsides of patients at a local children’s hospital, summer performances at day camps, Indy Story Slam, Life Stories Project and Two Truths and a Lie in various Indiana State Parks and at Indiana State Fair.

To learn more, visit:

www.storytellingarts.org

https://www.facebook.com/storytellingart/

https://www.instagram.com/storytellingartsofindiana1987/

https://twitter.com/Storytellingart