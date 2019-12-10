Stress less holiday dishes

How are we already here?! Chef Audrey Barron, Ezra’s Enlightened Café , says she feel this way every holiday season. It just sneaks up. The stress can sneak up too without us realizing it.

For Audrey, it’s the added items on her to-do list that while usually fun and joyful, do add a bit of stress during this time of year. We have more to do, the weather is changing and on top of it all, it’s cold and flu season.

Chef Audrey was in our kitchen this morning to share two yummy recipes that are must-haves at her holiday gatherings, but that will also NOT weigh us down!

Here’s more (as told by Audrey)

Let’s dive in to two of my favorite holiday dishes that will definitely be making it to my table this year:

Rosemary & Sage Roasted Veggies

Roasted veggies are such a crowd pleaser and wow are they so easy to make. We have them all year long at our house but around the holidays they really can spruce up a table. Because it’s the holidays we’re going a little above and beyond and adding a drizzle of an absolutely delicious rosemary sage olive oil dressing over the top – for flavor and for immune boosting love for your body.

To get started, pre-heat your oven to 425. Here’s what you’ll need:

Veggies:

• 5-6 red potatoes, cubed

• 2 large sweet potatoes, cubed

• 2 beets, cubed

• 2 large parsnips, cubed

• 1 yellow onion cubed

• 1 tablespoon dried rosemary

• 1 tablespoon dried sage

• 2 teaspoons garlic powder

• 2 teaspoons sea salt

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

Rosemary Sage Dressing:

• 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

• 3 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1 teaspoon dried sage

• 1 tablespoon raw local honey

• ½ cup organic olive oil

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• ¼ cup hemp seeds

• 2 droppers full tincture of your favorite medicinal mushroom

• 2 tablespoons water

Add your chopped veggies to your parchment lined baking sheet. Now add your olive oil, sea salt and herbs, making sure all of your veggies are coated Add your veggies to the oven for 40 minutes. At 40 minutes, open the oven and use a spatula to gently mix the veggies up a bit. Put back into the oven for another 20 minutes, or until you see your veggies are browning a bit. While your veggies are cooking you can make your dressing. Simply add all of your ingredients and blend until creamy. Once your veggies are done, take them out of the oven and drizzle with some of your dressing while they are still hot. You’ll have dressing left for dipping or to use as a salad dressing. Serve with love and enjoy the holiday!

Garlic Mashed Potatoes – Two Ways

Most tables this season will have some form of mashed potatoes as an offering with the meal. It’s such a staple for the holidays. My version is dairy-free and still gives you the creamy delicious experience you’re looking for. We’ve added plenty of garlic for the delicious flavor and immune boosting power. And your bonus is that you can create a super easy Mashed Potato Casserole with these too – another possibility for the holiday table.

Ingredients

• About 10 red potatoes, chopped

• 1 cup cashew milk

• 3 tablespoons vegan butter (I prefer Mikyos – a cashew non-soy based butter)

• 2 teaspoons sea salt

• 6 large cloves garlic, minced

Instructions:

Boil your potatoes until soft. Strain and add back to your pot Now add your milk, butter, sea salt and garlic. Mash away until you have the consistency you love.

2nd way – Mashed Potato Casserole:

Preheat oven to 375. To make your mashed potatoes into a delicious casserole, sautee the following veggies for about 10 minutes in 2 tablespoons olive oil:

• ¼ of a yellow onion (or 1 cup freshly sliced leeks)

• ½ cup chopped asparagus

• ½ cup chopped swiss chard

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons chopped rosemary

Once your veggies are sautéed, add your mashed potatoes, mix in your veggies then add to a small baking dish. Drizzle with some olive oil then add to your oven. Bake for 40 minutes or until the top is getting crispy and brown.

Check out Ezra’s class lineup and more about Ezra’s Café at www.ezrasenlightenedcafe.com.

Ezra’s also has a new plant-based membership for customers! Check it out at www.enlightenyourplate.com.

Want to follow Chef Audrey to see what she’s up to at home, behind the scenes at the café and at her family’s farm? Find her at @GaiaChef or www.gaiachef.com. Her plant-based virtual learning membership, Medicine Woman is open now through December 21st.