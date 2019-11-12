Stuff yourself at the Market District Holiday Stroll

See dinosaurs COME TO LIFE during the Jurassic World Live Tour!

John Palmeri, Paleoveterinarian, Jurassic World Live Tour, introduces us to Olive, a 2-year old Stegosaurus, and shares how you can bring your entire family to this one-of-a-kind production.

About the show: · Become immersed in Jurassic World with an unpredictable and thrilling live experience as new and fan-favorite, life-sized dinosaurs come to your hometown in Jurassic World Live Tour. · Jurassic World Live Tour brings the wonder of Isla Nublar to generations of fans with an original, authentic show the whole family can sink their teeth into.