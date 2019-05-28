Indy Style

Stylish products and trends for brides-to-be

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:29 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:29 AM EDT

Stylish products and trends for brides-to-be

Tis the season to be married!  Looking for something unique and different for your pending nuptials?

Lifestyle experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms are here today to share the latest trends for brides-to-be. 

Trend #1:  New options in décor and personalization – from bridal shower to wedding day

Chicago Factory
www.chicagofactory.com

MarryMe.com
www.marryme.orientaltrading.com

Personal Wine
www.personalwine.com

 

Trend #2: Eco-conscious weddings

Paper Culture
www.paperculture.com

 

Trend #3:  Bridesmaids gowns that you will wear again (no, really!) and won't break the bank
Lulus
www.lulus.com

For more information and coupon codes, head to www.hellocapitalm.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Indy Style Featured Guests: