Summer Meals with American Pecans

It’s summer, and that means entertaining! Keep parties and weeknight dinners with the family simple with this meal plan staple… the PECAN!

Dietitian Annessa Chumbley joins us today to share her go-to recipes using the original supernut.

Pecans are a great source of protein that not only make a delicious snack, but they can be added to different recipes to elevate your meal. Today we got to talk with a registered dietitian, Annessa Chumbley, about the health benefits of pecans and some recipes that they can be added to. Annessa showed us two delicious salads you can make with pecans as well as a salmon dish that uses pecans in the recipe. Pecans have countless health benefits and they are delicious as well, so be sure to pick up a bag of them the next time you are at the grocery store. For more information on this protein source and some recipes, you can try out, head over to AmericanPecan.com!

Recipes:

Pecan Berry Green Salad: https://americanpecan.com/recipes/salads/pecan-berry-green-salad/

Mediterranean Pecan Pasta Salad: https://americanpecan.com/recipes/main-dishes/mediterranean-pecan-pasta-salad/

Pecan Crusted Honey Mustard Salmon: https://americanpecan.com/recipes/main-dishes/pecan-crusted-honey-mustard-salmon-in-foil-packet/

SUMMER STAPLE

Add in Pecans

For a Punch of Protein!

For Recipes & More:

AmericanPecan.com

Facebook: Annessa Chumbley, RD

www.AnnessaRD.com