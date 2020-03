Supercharge your immune system at Indy Vital

Get your health back on track with help from Indy Vital.

On today’s Indy Style, Dr. Cris Vieira, President and Founder, Medical Director of Indy Vital, shares how we can supercharge our immune systems with therapies like IV Drip Therapy, Red Light Therapy, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, peptides and more.

To learn more, visit www.Indyvital.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDY VITAL