Support Indiana’s small businesses at the Hoosier Artisan Boutique

Next weekend you have a huge opportunity to support local Indiana businesses!

On Nov. 30, at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, you will find a wide variety of creative products perfect for holiday gifts or to pick up a little something for yourself.

This is all part of the Hoosier Artisan Boutique, an event created in partnership between Indiana Originals and Edible Indy. It also benefits Toys for Tots of Central Indiana. The first 50 shoppers to bring a new, unwrapped toy will receive a free tote bag!

The Hoosier Artisan Boutique concept was conceived by a group of area artists that found fellowship and support for their craft on the website Etsy.com. The inaugural event was held Saturday, October 17th, 2009 at the Mansion at Oak Hill, in Carmel, IN and attracted approximately 1000 shoppers.

Because the purpose of the event is to highlight the diversity of artistic talent in Indiana, the Hoosier Artisan Boutique requires that participating artists live within Indiana and no commercially produced items are accepted for this juried handmade event.

Megan Martin, the show organizer, is an artist herself and desires this event to be beneficial for both the participating artisans and the community which supports this event. She participated in the inaugural Hoosier Artisan Boutique in 2009 as a Co-coordinator and has been the sole organizer since 2010. That same year, American Express debuted Small Business Saturday and the decision to shift the event date to the Saturday after Thanksgiving was made. The past ten years have seen the event grow from 40 booths to 90+, with a record number of artisans participating in 2018.

New this year, become a VIP to shop the one-of-a-kind items an hour early and enjoy special offers from participating artisans! VIP tickets cost $5 and are limited. General admission is free.

View this year’s featured artists and purchase your VIP tickets at hoosierartisan.com.

Learn more about Indiana Originals and our members at indianaoriginals.com.