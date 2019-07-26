Support Music Education at Kids Rock the Park Festival

Girls ROCK. We know that. But come out to a fun event, and help them realize it, too!

Andy Skinner, Girls Rock, Inc., and Andrea Freund, Girls Rock Board Member, team up to tell us about the FIFTH Annual KIDS ROCK THE PARK Festival at Broad ripple Park and how YOU can help empower girls everywhere.



ABOUT GIRLS ROCK! INDIANAPOLIS:

Girls Rock! Indianapolis is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit that hosts a summer day camp for girls, including trans and non-binary youth, ages 9-16 years old, teaching them positive self-esteem and self-expression through music education and mentoring.

Event:

JOIN US on Sunday, July 28th for the fifth annual KIDS ROCK THE PARK Festival at Broad Ripple Park, presented by Sam Ash Indianapolis and Indy CD & Vinyl!

Hosted by Girls Rock! Indianapolis, this all-ages day of fun helps support music education and empowerment for girls and female-identified kids. This festival is open to everyone and fun for the whole family!

The festival will occur from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm and feature a full day of activities for the whole family – live music, a midway of games, food trucks, bounces houses and more. There are activities for toddlers, adolescents, teens and adults!

ADMISSION: $5 per person (4 years and younger are free!). All profits will go to Girls Rock! Indianapolis to support our camp and programming.

FEATURING:

• LIVE MUSIC FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY including The Rainbows, Dorin, The Naptown Jugbusters, the Sam Ash “Ash Rock Kids Band” and camper bands from our very own Girls Rock Camp 2019!

• BOUNCE HOUSES of all shapes and sizes!

• FOOD TRUCKS including Union Jack’s Pub, Just Pop In!, and Calliope’s Snoballs

• THE SAM ASH INDIANAPOLIS MUSICAL PETTING ZOO complete with instruments of all kinds for anyone to play, and instructors to help!