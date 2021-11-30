Indy Style

Tabitha Brown to launch ‘Tab Time’ children’s series on Youtube

Tabitha Brown is an actress, vegan foodie and mother who is also known as, “America’s mom.”

She’s become one of the most visible social media personalities today, and now she’s bring her talents to her new Youtube show, “Tab Time.”

The new ten-episode weekly preschool show stars Brown, and will feature celebrity guests including Jordana Brewster, Karamo Brown, Percy Daggs, Cynthia Erivo, Cheryl Hines, Lil Rel Howary, Manny Jacinto, Shantira Jackson, Yvonne Orji, Dewayne Perkins and Michael Steger.

“Tab Time” launches on December 1 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on the official Tabitha Brown YouTube channel and the YouTube Kids app.