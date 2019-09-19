Tailgating cocktails to score big with party guests

Kick up your “tailgating cocktail game” this football season with help from Jeptha Creed!

Mike Stone – Jeptha Creed Distillery Indiana Sales Manager, and Joyce Nethery – Jeptha Creed Distillery Owner and Master Distiller, show us a few drinks and a spread that’ll leave your guests longing for more!

About Jeptha Creed:

Jeptha Creed is a premium craft distillery from Shelbyville, Kentucky. We are women owned and this dynamic mother/daughter duo have created spirits from ground to glass spirits consisting of Vodkas, Moonshines and Bourbons. We grow and locally source all of our ingredients for our brands to share them with you.

