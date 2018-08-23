Tailgating with Cardinal Spirits Video

Cardinal Spirits Mule Cans are changing the tailgating game!

Adam Quirk, co-founder of Cardinal Spirits, demonstrates how to pack your cooler with tailgating essentials ahead of the return of football season, including this delicious Pimento Cheese dip recipe.

Cardinal Spirits' canned cocktails are right at home in a cooler, and let you enjoy well-made cocktails without any of the work.

Mule Cans are available in Indy at Crown Liquors, Big Red Liquors and many other stores. They come in two varieties - Bramble Mule and Maui Mule - both are riffs on a traditional Moscow Mule. They’re made with real fruit juices and plenty of real ginger - so they’ve got that kick that you want from a Mule!

Mule Cans are now sold at Lucas Oil Stadium, so look for them when you head into the game.

Go to cardinalspirits.com for more info, and follow Cardinal Spirits on social media for the latest news:

