Take a cooking class at the Signature Table

Who knew you could learn SO MUCH in ONE class?
We get “schooled” today in our Indy Style kitchen with Alan Sternberg, Executive chef at Ukiyo and Chef/Owner of I Heart Pasta, and Fishers Test Kitchen’s Jolene Ketzenberger, as they share more about Chef Alan’s pasta class at Signature Kitchen.
Take a cooking class at the new Fishers Test Kitchen
Classes include learning about knife skills, wine pairings, of course, pasta making; and demo dinner/classes, including a couple with Chef Amy von Eiff. There’s also a Valentine’s Day date night class focusing on chocolate, where you’ll work with a chef to cook the dinner. So fun!
To learn more, visit:
https://fisherstestkitchen.com/
https://thesignaturetable.com/