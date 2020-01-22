 
 

Indy Style

Take a cooking class at the Signature Table

Take a cooking class at the new Fishers Test Kitchen

Share

by: Amber Hankins
Posted:

Who knew you could learn SO MUCH in ONE class?

We get “schooled” today in our Indy Style kitchen with Alan Sternberg, Executive chef at Ukiyo and Chef/Owner of I Heart Pasta, and Fishers Test Kitchen’s Jolene Ketzenberger, as they share more about Chef Alan’s pasta class at Signature Kitchen.

Take a cooking class at the new Fishers Test Kitchen

Share

Classes include learning about knife skills, wine pairings, of course, pasta making; and demo dinner/classes, including a couple with Chef Amy von Eiff. There’s also a Valentine’s Day date night class focusing on chocolate, where you’ll work with a chef to cook the dinner. So fun!

To learn more, visit:

https://fisherstestkitchen.com/
https://thesignaturetable.com/

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE INDY STYLE STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

by: Jess Vermeulen /

Who knew you could learn SO MUCH in ONE class?

We get “schooled” today in our Indy Style kitchen with Alan Sternberg, Executive chef at Ukiyo and Chef/Owner of I Heart Pasta, and Fishers Test Kitchen’s Jolene Ketzenberger, as they share more about Chef Alan’s pasta class at Signature Kitchen.

Take a cooking class at the new Fishers Test Kitchen

Share

Classes include learning about knife skills, wine pairings, of course, pasta making; and demo dinner/classes, including a couple with Chef Amy von Eiff. There’s also a Valentine’s Day date night class focusing on chocolate, where you’ll work with a chef to cook the dinner. So fun!

To learn more, visit:

https://fisherstestkitchen.com/
https://thesignaturetable.com/

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

News /

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

Top Video /

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in US as China struggles to contain outbreak

Top Video /

Sunday morning forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK