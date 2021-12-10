Indy Style

Take a look inside Indy’s Living Room Theaters, enter to win free tickets

The Living Room Theaters, located in the Bottleworks District, offer one of the most unique movie-viewing experiences in Indiana.

WISH-TV’s own Kara Brown takes us on a tour of this state-of-the-art theater.

Dana Beth Evans, the general manager of Living Room Theater – Indy gave Kara Brown, Indy Style Contributor, a tour of the theater.

Living Room Theaters is independently owned and operated with a specific focus on local communities. Founded by filmmakers who wanted to elevate the cinema experience for moviegoers, its re-imagined every aspect of the movie theater process including their programming, exhibition, lobby, auditorium design, food and beverage offerings.

Their film programming team selects a well-balanced mix of the best independent cinema, critically acclaimed awards contenders and Hollywood hits for exhibition.

To enter to win a free pair of movie tickets for the Living Room Theaters, click here.

For more information visit, ind.livingroomtheaters.com.