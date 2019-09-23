Take the mystery out of the pawpaw fruit with these recipes

Ever heard of a “pawpaw?” Ever had one?

In our kitchen today, Urban AG Indy’s Jason Michael Thomas explains this mysterious fruit and how we can use it to make pancakes and ice cream!



Pawpaw pancakes!!!

Gluten free and maybe even keto friendly? Eggs, pawpaw purée, and sweetened with local syrup or local honey. Easy three ingredient recipe!

Pawpaw ice cream!!!

Get local eggs yolks from Jason’s farm, Urban AG Indy

Guess what goes well on top of pawpaw pancakes!!?! Yep. Ice cream. And maple syrup. And probably some edible flowers!

Remember!

Local eggs for sale! Local food, 100 percent local tasting menu dinner in the works.

Local shrimp dish demo at Newfields Harvest Festival October 4th

Jason Michael Thomas owns Urban Awareness Gardens in the heart of downtown Indianapolis where he elegantly prepares 100 percent locally farmed and foraged dinners in a private setting. He uses his television appearances and social media influence to educate others about the crucial importance of the sustainable food movement and promotes a healthy lifestyle by teaching why we should seek out the most natural and delicious local foods. Go to www.jasonmichaelthomas.com to learn more about his mission and book your private dinners and events.