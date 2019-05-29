Take to the skies with family owned and operated flight school Video

No membership, no club dues. Just flying.

If you've ever had the dream of getting your pilot's license, Jeff Air Pilot Services may be the place you need to be.

Our Indy Style Correspondent Annessa Chumbley goes on location to chat with Jeff Air Pilot's Co-Owner David Jeffries about their high-quality training and how their crew can help get you achieve your flying goals!

Jeff Air Pilot Services provides a wide array of flight school training programs under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 141 and Part 61 regulation. For career-minded students, Part 141 flight school is a more defined path with high-quality training that allows you to advance more quickly. For those who want to simply experience the thrill of flying and learn for recreational purposes, you will benefit from the same high-quality instructors, aircraft and curriculum but at a more flexible pace through Part 61 training.

To discover more, visit www.jeffairfbo.com and www.wishtv.com/LocalsOnly.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JEFF AIR PILOT SERVICES



