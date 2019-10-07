Talking movies ahead of the 28th annual Heartland International Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (Indy Style) – Residents of Indianapolis will soon have yet another chance to check out of plenty of new and original movies.

That’s because the 28th annual Heartland International Film Festival gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 10.

But before the lights dim and the opening credits begin to roll, Craig Prater, the president of Heartland Film and Greg Sorving, the artistic director of Heartland Film, stopped by Indy Style Monday.

They discussed some of the real highlights of the festival, including the films “A Beautifiul Day in the Neighborhood,” “Just Mercy” and “Marriage Story.”

To watch the entire interview, click on the video.