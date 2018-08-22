Teacher and Author discusses #1 new release in children's poetry Video

Love and friendship, sorrow and joy, take center stage in this book of children’s poetry like none other.

Mr. Mehan's Mildly Amusing Mythical Mammals, by Matthew Mehan and illustrated by John Folley, tells the story—through captivating poems and breathtaking paintings—of two mythical mammals, the Dally and the Blug, and their journey and friendship in a struggle against sadness.

Readers will encounter twenty-six mythical mammals along the way—witnessing good, evil, courage, humor, sadness, endurance, and hope—one poem at a time.

While written to delight Middle Grade readers ages 8 to 12, this beautiful, haunting book has much that will surprise and delight everyone. The adventures of these amusing and mischievous mythical mammals, will re-awaken a wonder and love for humanity and nature in readers of all ages.

Gorgeous oil paintings, curious and clever poems, and a gentle journey of two friends make this book one the whole family will treasure.

Dr. Mehan will be at Barnes & Noble in Carmel (14790 Greyhound Plaza) on Saturday, August 25 at 12 p.m. for a book signing.

Get more information at mythicalmammals.com.