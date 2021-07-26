Indy Style

Teachers spend more than $800 a year of their own money on students, here’s how you can contribute

Each year, teachers spend an average of $800-$1,200 of their own money on school supplies to support students who attend classes without the needed materials. During the Coronavirus pandemic, the need for school supplies has never been greater.

For the seventh year, WISH-TV is teaming up with Teachers’ Treasures, a free store for teachers, for the Gr8 Paper Push. For every $1 donated, Teachers’ Treasures is able to distribute $15 worth of school supplies to students and classrooms in need. Joining us today was Margaret Sheehan, executive director of Teachers’ Treasures.

Text2Give: Text PAPERPUSH to (202) 858-1233

To make a donation online, please visit HERE.