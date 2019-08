INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Every child should have a knife,” is not something you hear every day.

But teen chef Sabrina Richard thinks if kids held knives and used cutting and cooking skills every day, they’d see a positive impact in other areas of their lives.

Starting simple, like building a ratatouille dish could help build confidence outside the kitchen.

To learn more about Sabrina, click here or follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.