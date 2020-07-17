Teen’s mission to be first person to walk on Mars

She’s the youngest person to graduate from the advanced space academy and her personal mission is to be one of the first people to walk on Mars. Alyssa Carson, astrobiology student joined us today to talk about that and other weird true facts by Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

Alyssa is 19 years old, and her goal is not that far-fetched — she was selected as one of seven ambassadors representing Mars One, a mission to establish a human colony on Mars in 2030. In 2016 Alyssa was the youngest to be accepted and graduate the Advanced Possum Academy, officially making her certified to go to space and an astronaut trainee. She also has a foundation designed to offer scholarships for students to attend STEM programs.

To avoid drastically altering Mars’s atmosphere in order to make it livable for humans, a team of researchers instead propose encasing enormous areas of Mars in an actual greenhouse made from silica aerogel.

