While the parents are busy entertaining guests for Thanksgiving, it’s important to keep the kids entertained as well.

That’s where our craft expert Adeina Anderson comes in with some fun DIY party games she says can keep the kids busy for hours.

She also has ideas for DIY Thanksgiving decor to help dress up your home.

Watch the video above to see Anderson’s DIY Thanksgiving tips.

To learn more, visit www.creativelifestyles.tv.