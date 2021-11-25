Indy Style

Thanksgiving kitchen science experiment

As the holidays approach many families are gathering around the kitchen for the preparation of the family feast. This is a perfect time and opportunity to do some “kitchen science” with everyone.

Rick Crosslin, scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Township, joined us today with five different activities you can do with the ingredients that are typically found during the preparation of the Thanksgiving meal.

Maka a Gas: Vinegar, Baking Soda, plastic Baggie

Make a Balloon Rocket: Alka Seltzer, bottle, water, balloon

Oobleck – Non-Newtonian Fluid: Cornstarch, bowl, water

Yeast Grows!: Bread, yeast, bottles, warm water, sugar

Sweet Potato Fun: Sweet potato, potato, jar, toothpicks

For more from Rick visit:

Youtube: Rick Crosslin