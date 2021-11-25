Thanksgiving kitchen science experiment

As the holidays approach many families are gathering around the kitchen for the preparation of the family feast. This is a perfect time and opportunity to do some “kitchen science” with everyone.
Rick Crosslin, scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Township, joined us today with five different activities you can do with the ingredients that are typically found during the preparation of the Thanksgiving meal.
Maka a Gas: Vinegar, Baking Soda, plastic Baggie
Make a Balloon Rocket: Alka Seltzer, bottle, water, balloon
Oobleck – Non-Newtonian Fluid: Cornstarch, bowl, water
Yeast Grows!: Bread, yeast, bottles, warm water, sugar
Sweet Potato Fun: Sweet potato, potato, jar, toothpicks
For more from Rick visit: