Indy Style

Thanksgiving kitchen science experiment

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

As the holidays approach many families are gathering around the kitchen for the preparation of the family feast. This is a perfect time and opportunity to do some “kitchen science” with everyone.

Rick Crosslin, scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Township, joined us today with five different activities you can do with the ingredients that are typically found during the preparation of the Thanksgiving meal.

Maka a Gas: Vinegar, Baking Soda, plastic Baggie

Make a Balloon Rocket: Alka Seltzer, bottle, water, balloon

Oobleck – Non-Newtonian Fluid: Cornstarch, bowl, water

Yeast Grows!: Bread, yeast, bottles, warm water, sugar

Sweet Potato Fun: Sweet potato, potato, jar, toothpicks

For more from Rick visit:

Youtube: Rick Crosslin

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Warmer Saturday with rain chances

Weather Blog /

Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Entertainment /

Feds to send doctors, nurses to Michigan as COVID-19 cases near all-time highs

Coronavirus /

Female dies after late-night house fire on west side

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.