Thanksgiving tricks to pull off a stress-free meal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jenna, owner and chef of 4 Birds Bakery shows us how our “mise en place” is key to keeping your stress at a minimum.

Here are some things that you can do ahead of time:

For your turkey, make your brine, marinade and/or rub up to two weeks in advance. Be sure to store in an airtight container and for best results, refrigerate the brine or marinade.

For purees and side dishes, you can make sweet potato, pumpkin or other squash purees months in advance and freeze them. Then you can thaw and use for pies, side dish casseroles, etc.

