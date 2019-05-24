The Film Yap reviews "Aladdin," "Booksmart," and other holiday weekend releases Video

You know the animated version, but will you like the latest version of the Disney animated film, "Aladdin?"

The Film Yap's Christopher Lloyd shares HIS take on the "surprisingly not awful live-action" remake!

-- Will Smith whoops and goofs as the blue genie helping a street rat thief find love with the princess.

Booksmart -- Two good girl decide to let all their inhibitions go in one last night of freedom and debauchery before high school graduation.

-- This biopic of famed Russian ballet superstar Rudolf Nureyev stars Oleg Ivenko as his talent and ego rise from his teen years through early 20s.

Brightburn -- A "superhero horror" film that imagines what if the alien boy who crash-lands on Earth isn't its savior, but a super-powered menace?

-- This documentary looks at a married couple who decided to ditch city life to start a sustainable farm.

Photograph -- An Indian photographer pressured by his family to marry hires a woman to pose as his fiancee. Want to guess if they actually fall in love???

The Upside -- Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston buddy up in this dramedy about a paralyzed billionaire and his street-smart caregiver. Stream It.

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.

