The Film Yap reviews “Dark Phoenix,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” and other June 7 releases

An animation sequel, a psychological thrill and more! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd runs down the list of what’s playing this weekend and other new releases.

Dark Phoenix — The last(??) X-Men movie is a lean, mean humdinger as Jean Grey acquires fantastic powers that make her a danger to her own kind.

The Secret Life of Pets — It’s more butt-sniffing jokes and cute critters in this CGI animation sequel that’s aimed square at the single-digit-age crowd.

All Is True — Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in this film about William Shakespeare during his last years when he gave up writing and attempted to reconcile with his family.

The Tomorrow Man — Blythe Danner and John Lithgow play two very quirky older people who try to find love despite their vast differences.

The Souvenir — This psychological thriller is about a film student who falls hard for a man who turns out to be unreliable. Co-starring Tilda Swinton.

