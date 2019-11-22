The Film Yap reviews “Frozen 2,” “The Irishman,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” and other releases for November 22

For some, it’s a Thanksgiving tradition to get out and go see a movie! If this is a “must” in your family, The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd tells us what’s playing:

Frozen 2 — Not as magical as the first one, but still a bright and bouncy adventure that kids will love and grownups will like.

The Irishman — A 3.5-hour buffet line through Martin Scorsese’s gangster movies. Lots of tasty bites but doesn’t come together as a coherent meal.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Tom Hanks shines in this look at the relationship between Fred Rogers and the journalist who’s profiling him.

Ford v Ferrari — Matt Damon and Christian Bale are terrific in this rare racing picture that deserves to chase Oscar trophies.

21 Bridges — Chadwick Boseman stars in this psychological thriller as a NYPD detective who shuts down all the bridges into Manhattan while chasing cop killers.

Frankie — The great Isabelle Huppert stars in this drama about three generations of a family on a vacation with life-changing results.

