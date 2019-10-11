The Film Yap reviews “Gemini Man,” “The Addams Family,” and other releases for October 11

“Something for everyone” seems to be the theme for this weekend’s movie lineup. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd runs down the list of what’s playing:

Gemini Man — Will Smith stars as an aging assassin and a younger cloned version of himself in this able action thriller that fails to explore deeper issues. From director Ang Lee.

The Addams Family — The creepy and kooky family gets a revival just in time for Halloween in this animated version. Voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron.

Lucy in the Sky — Natalie Portman stars in this based-on-a-true-story of an astronaut whose romantic relationships affect her ability to fit in back on Earth.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — The TV show many consider the GOAT gets a feature film revival focusing on drug-making apprentice Jesse (Aaron Paul).

First Love — In this Japanese crime/romance/comedy, a prostitute and a boxer get caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme and are pursued by a corrupt cop.

Jexi — Adam Devine and Rose Byrne star in this comedy about a man who loves his phone more than anything else.

Video:

Toy Story 4 — Woody, Buzz and the gang is back for one more rodeo. Entertaining but probably unnecessary. Stream It.

