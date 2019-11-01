The Film Yap reviews “Harriet,” “Motherless Brooklyn,” and other releases for November 1

He has quite the list this week, and it seems like they’re ALL worth seeing. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares his take on what’s playing at theaters this weekend.

Harriet — The life of Underground Railroad legend Harriet Tubman gets a bravura portrayal in this terrific drama from director Kasi Lemmons. One of the year’s best films.

Motherless Brooklyn — Edward Norton stars, writes and directs this period drama about a tic-ridden gumshoe trying to solve the riddle of his boss’ murder by uptown types. With Alec Baldwin.

Jojo Rabbit — Director/writer/star Taika Waititi plays Hitler — yes, that Hitler — in this fanciful look at a young German boy’s life during World War II.

Terminator: Dark Fate — He promised he’d be back! Arnold Schwarzenegger returns along with Linda Hamilton in this “yet another” sequel in the franchise about killer cyborgs from the future.

Parasite — This Korean horror film is already being talked about as the scariest flick of the year, and one of the funniest. A poor family tries to take advantage of a wealthy one.

Arctic Dogs — A lowly husky yearns to be the top dog at the northern delivery service in this downmarket piece of animation. Voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, Alec Baldwin.

Inside Game — This look at the life of disgraced NBA referee Tim Donaghy purports to tell the true story behind one of pro sport’s biggest scandals.

