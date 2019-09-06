The Film Yap reviews “It Chapter 2,” “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” and other releases for September 6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christopher Lloyd of The Film Yap is in to talk new releases.

IT Chapter 2 — The smash Stephen King hit is back with the final installment, in which the kids are all grown up but still being stalked by Pennywise the killer clown.

Brittany Runs a Marathon — Jillian Bell, a frequent wingwoman in popular movies, gets a starring role as an out-of-shape woman who decides to train for the New York City marathon.

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool — This documentary explores the life and legend of trumpeter Miles Davis, who broke the mold of jazz music and also estranged many.

David Crosby: Remember My Name — Another documentary about a legendary musician looks at David Crosby, who was as famous for his prickly ego as his amazing talent.

Rapid Response — This documentary looks at a deadly crash at the 1966 Indianapolis 500 and how it spurred an era of medical response innovation.

Video: John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — Keanu Reeves’ grim assassin is back for another round of murder and mayhem. The franchise’s getting a little tired, but definitely still fun. Stream It.