The Film Yap reviews “It Chapter 2,” “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” and other releases for September 6

Indy Style

by: Indy Style

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christopher Lloyd of The Film Yap is in to talk new releases.

IT Chapter 2 — The smash Stephen King hit is back with the final installment, in which the kids are all grown up but still being stalked by Pennywise the killer clown.

Brittany Runs a Marathon — Jillian Bell, a frequent wingwoman in popular movies, gets a starring role as an out-of-shape woman who decides to train for the New York City marathon.

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool — This documentary explores the life and legend of trumpeter Miles Davis, who broke the mold of jazz music and also estranged many.

David Crosby: Remember My Name — Another documentary about a legendary musician looks at David Crosby, who was as famous for his prickly ego as his amazing talent.

Rapid Response — This documentary looks at a deadly crash at the 1966 Indianapolis 500 and how it spurred an era of medical response innovation.

Video: John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — Keanu Reeves’ grim assassin is back for another round of murder and mayhem. The franchise’s getting a little tired, but definitely still fun. Stream It.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!