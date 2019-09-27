The Film Yap reviews “Judy,” “Abominable,” and “Aquarela”

She may be set to win herself one of the top awards in film.

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd tells us about Renee Zellweger’s newest Oscar-worthy film, Judy, along with a few others!

Judy — Renee Zellweger makes her comeback Oscar pitch in this sassy, smart look at entertainer Judy Garland in her final act.

Abominable — ANOTHER animated bigfoot movie? Turns out this new one from Dreamworks is the best of the lot, a sweet and lyrical tale about finding your way home.

Aquarela — This largely wordless documentary explores the mystery of ocean water, as it morphs from glaciers to ice floes to sea storms. Visually dazzling.

Video: Yesterday — A bit sappy but satisfying romcom about a guy who wakes up one day to find he’s the only person who remembers Beatles songs, and becomes an overnight sensation.

