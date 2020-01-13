The Film Yap Reviews “Just Mercy,” “Like a Boss,” and other new releases

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares what’s in store for this weekend’s movie scene:

1917 — Two young British soldiers are tasked with a mission to call off a disastrous attack in this World War I drama. Lyrical, humanistic, part of the “you are there” existentialist cinema movement.

Just Mercy — The best movie of 2019 you haven’t heard of. Michael B. Jordan plays a crusading attorney trying to get a falsely accused murderer (Jamie Foxx) freed.

Like a Boss — Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne play lifelong besties and business partners who find conflict when they sell out to a cosmetics tycoon (Salma Hayek). A fun time with the girls.

Underwater — Another year, another Kristen Stewart movie getting dumped on the market with no screenings and little hype. Aquatic researchers get trapped after an ocean earthquake.

Video:

Joker — Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix gives another loopy, only-he-could-have-done-it performance in the “Taxi Driver” version of the superhero genre. Buy It.

