The Film Yap reviews "Long Shot," "Ugly Dolls," and other movie releases

Now that the Avengers craze has slowed just a bit, let's take a look at what else is playing in theaters this weekend.
The Film Yap's Christopher Lloyd runs down the list:
Long Shot -- Charlize Theron is running for POTUS and Seth Rogen is the beta male extraordinaire who becomes her speechwriter and falls for her in this surprisingly sweet but bawdy romcom.
UglyDolls -- This animated musical features a lot of unattractive monsters who can belt out the tunes with the best of them. Voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and more.
The Intruder -- Dennis Quaid goes into Creepy Old Guy mode as a man who sells his house to a young couple and then decides he wants it all back.
Hesburgh -- This documentary looks at the influential priest/author/educator who became president of the University of Notre Dame for 35 years.
Sunset -- This Hungarian film tells the story of Zelma, a young woman who garners a lot of attention while seeking the secrets of her family in pre-WWI Budapest.
Bolden -- A dramatized version of the life of Buddy Bolden, the Cornet King of New Orleans who many feel is the father of American jazz music.
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World -- Arguably the best animation franchise of all time wraps things up in an exciting, satisfying last ride. Buy It.
