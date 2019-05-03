The Film Yap reviews "Long Shot," "Ugly Dolls," and other movie releases Video

Now that the Avengers craze has slowed just a bit, let's take a look at what else is playing in theaters this weekend.

The Film Yap's Christopher Lloyd runs down the list:

-- Charlize Theron is running for POTUS and Seth Rogen is the beta male extraordinaire who becomes her speechwriter and falls for her in this surprisingly sweet but bawdy romcom.

-- This animated musical features a lot of unattractive monsters who can belt out the tunes with the best of them. Voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and more.

-- Dennis Quaid goes into Creepy Old Guy mode as a man who sells his house to a young couple and then decides he wants it all back.

-- This documentary looks at the influential priest/author/educator who became president of the University of Notre Dame for 35 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

-- This Hungarian film tells the story of Zelma, a young woman who garners a lot of attention while seeking the secrets of her family in pre-WWI Budapest.

-- A dramatized version of the life of Buddy Bolden, the Cornet King of New Orleans who many feel is the father of American jazz music.

-- Arguably the best animation franchise of all time wraps things up in an exciting, satisfying last ride. Buy It.

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.