The Film Yap reviews Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and more!

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Angelina Jolie returns as a horned demoness fighting for the human daughter she loves in this better-than-expected fantasy sequel.

Dolemite Is My Name — Eddie Murphy enjoys his best film role in years in this bawdy comedic take on a nobody entertainer who became an unlikely film icon of the 1970s.

Zomebieland: Double Tap — It’s been 10 years since the zombie apocalypse started, and the same comedic crew is back for more zany hi jinks. The one undead franchise that uses the word “zombie.”

Loro — This zany take on the life of Italian mogul/politician Silvio Berlusconi speculates on his life during the fracturing of his second marriage.

The Art of Self-Defense — Anxious Millenial-for-hire Jesse Eisenberg stars as a dweeb who finds empowerment and a cult-like leader in this martial arts black comedy. Stream It.

