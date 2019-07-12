The Film Yap reviews “Stuber,” “Wild Rose,” other releases for July 12



Mid-summer movies may be exactly what you need this weekend. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares “what’s playing”:

Stuber — Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista team up for this alleged buddy-cop comedy in which an Uber driver is kidnapped by a temporarily blind detective.

Wild Rose — Jessie Buckley plays a hard-living Scottish woman who dreams of making it in Nashville as a country singer in this bittersweet drama that treads familiar ground.

Crawl — It’s hurricane season in Florida, so time for a scary flick in which a young woman is trapped inside a flooded house with a killer alligator.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am — This documentary looks at the life and legacy of author Toni Morrison, one of the most influential black American writers.

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable — Another documentary, this time about the surfer who gained attention as a teen for having her arm bitten off by a shark but returned to the “sport” she loves.

Little — This re-imagining of “Big” is a mean-spirited comedy about a nasty woman who gets zapped back to a little kid, and is still nasty. Skip It.

