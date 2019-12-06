The Film Yap reviews “The Aeronauts,” “Waves,” and more releases for December 6

In the mood for a movie? The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd runs down the list of what’s playing this weekend:

The Aeronauts — Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones star in this true-ish story of a daring record-breaking balloon assent in the 1800s. A rousing adventure that takes historical liberties.

Waves — Writer/director Trey Edward Shults’ third film looks at an upscale African-American family dealing with a rising crisis that will challenge their cohesion. Beautiful and meandering.

Dark Waters — Mark Ruffalo stars in this based-on-true legal thriller of a chemical company attorney who switched sides to advocate for people harmed by their waste.

Playmobil: The Movie — This animated kiddie flick follows the adventures of a woman who gets transported into the world of the German building toys and recruits the help of a superspy and a food truck driver.

Video:

Ready or Not — Sort of a horror/comedy version of “Knives Out,” in which a bride must play a most deadly game with her fiance’s wealthy family. Stream It.

