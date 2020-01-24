 
 

The Film Yap reviews “The Gentlemen” and more movies in theaters this weekend

by: Amber Hankins
Rest and relax this weekend by taking in a movie. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares “what’s playing!”

The Gentlemen — This ensemble heist flick from Guy Ritchie gathers a bunch of cool dudes vying for a piece of a London drug empire. With Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnan.
I Lost My Body — This year’s surprise Oscar nominee for animation is a contemplative French tale of a young man who loses his hand and its journey to be reunited with him.
The Turning — More “kids are creepy” horror in which Mackenzie Davis plays a young governess hired by a wealthy family to care for two recently orphaned children.
Color Out of Space — Nic Cage stars in this out-there adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story about a newly-arrived family’s encounter with a freaky-deaky meteorite.

Video: The Addams Family — The creepy and kooky family from TV and ‘90s movies gets an agreeable reboot with CGI animation. Stream It.

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.

